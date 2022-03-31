BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College women's basketball player N'Dea Flye was among the initial list of 88 players from colleges and universities who have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2022 WNBA Draft.
The WNBA announced the list on Tuesday. The draft is scheduled for April 11 in New York. Flye is currently in Minneapolis for a WNBA and overseas combine.
Flye, a 5-foot-8 guard, was named a first-team NAIA All-American and the Frontier Conference player of the year after leading Rocky to its best season in program history. The Bears went 29-5, won the Frontier's regular-season and postseason championships for the first time in 34 years and advanced to the Round of 8 at the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Flye averaged 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game during her senior season. She was also named the Frontier defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year.
