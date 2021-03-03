YANKTON, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light placed second in her heat of the mile race with a time of 5:09.49 on Wednesday at the NAIA indoor track and field championships. Little Light's time was the second fastest among the mile competitors, and qualified her for the finals.

Rocky's Kendra Dykstra Munsterman also qualified for the finals in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.17. The Battlin' Bears 800-meter relay team of Munsterman, Mei-Li Stevens, Larissa Saarel and Little Light finished 15th in the preliminary round and did not advance.

On Thursday, Rocky's men's distance medley relay team of Joe Vanden Bos, Caden Bethel, George Beddow and Jackson Wilson placed 10th and did not advance. Individually, Wilson missed qualifying for the finals in the 3,000 meters, placing fifth in his tactical heat with a time of 8:55.08 but finishing 13th overall.

On Friday, Dykstra Munsterman is scheduled to compete in the 800-meter finals and Little Light will run in the mile final.

Tags

Load comments