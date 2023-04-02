BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College competed against a field of NCAA DII, NAIA, and NJCAA teams at Lockwood High School, highlighted by NAIA A standard qualifying marks by Sydney Little Light and Jay Jetmore on Saturday.

Jetmore, a sophomore, had already clinched an NAIA B standard mark in the pole vault in Rocky's previous meet at Lockwood. Jetmore improved upon his national qualifying and school-record mark, by winning the pole vault with an A standard vault of 15-9, which ties him for the fifth-best vault in the NAIA this season.

Braden Tomlin took second place in the pole vault (14-5.25) and Cameron Hone took third place (13-11.25).

Jetmore also took fifth in the 100, finishing in 11.40 seconds, a new outdoor personal best. Rocky's 400 relay team consisting of Jetmore, Tomlin, Hone, and Dylan Cleary finished in first place (43.60).

Tomlin took third place in the long jump.

Seth Petsch and Jackson Wilson took second and third place in the 800, with Petsch finishing in 1:57.67 and Wilson finishing in 1:58.24. Wilson also took second place in the 1,500 (4:02.73).

Freshman Corbyn Svec finished in sixth place in the 5,000.

Little Light made her second qualifying mark in as many competitions this season, winning the 5,000 (17:35.16). Little Light's altitude-adjusted time of 17:21.93 ranks sixth in the NAIA this season and is a new Rocky record. Little Light holds the third-fastest NAIA finish in the 800 this season.

Chloe Bryntesen set a new personal best with her sixth place finish in the 5,000 (19:52.27).

Kellan Wahl finished in third place in the 100 (12.83).

Rylie Schoenfeld and Tyne Stokes finished fifth and sixth place in the 800.

Brooke Wirkkala finished in sixth place in the high jump and ninth place in the long jump (17-5). Wirkkala's finish in the long jump set a new Rocky record.

The Battlin' Bears men finished fifth overall, while the women finished sixth. Dickinson State won the men's team title and Mary claimed the women's team championship.

Rocky will be back in action April 7 as the Battlin' Bears travel to Great Falls to compete in the University of Providence Open.