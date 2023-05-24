MARION, Ind. — Rocky Mountain College women's track and field athlete Sydney Little Light finished first in the preliminary heats of the women's 1,500-meter run Wednesday at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Little Light finished with the event's top time of the day, crossing over in 4:34.75. The Hardin grad and senior from Crow Agency is the defending national champion in the event.

Buried within the pack in 13th place at the 300-meter mark, Little Light surged ahead to take the lead by 700 meters and never lost it. She won by just over a second, with Huntington (Indiana) freshman and runner-up Addy Wiley finishing in 4:35.83.

Little Light will run at noon Friday in the women's 1,500 final, the final race of her decorated track and cross country career with the Battlin' Bears.