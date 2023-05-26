Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION, Ind. — Rocky Mountain College track and field athletes Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson each earned NAIA All-American honors on the final day of the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University on Friday.

Little Light, a Hardin grad from Crow Agency, ended a remarkable career with the Battlin' Bears in style, finishing third in the final of the women's 1,500-meter run Friday with a time of 4:26.78. She earned a total of 10 All-American honors in her career at Rocky, highlighted by a national championship in the 1,500 at last season's national meet.

Wilson, a junior from South Dakota, took fourth in the men's 5,000 by finishing with a time of 14:39.43. It is the seventh All-American award of his career at the school.

The Bears' other two competitors at the national meet were a pair of men's pole vaulters from Red Lodge, Jay Jetmore and Braden Tomlin. Neither athlete recorded a mark in the event Friday as Rocky's season came to a close.