SPEARFISH, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College track and field athletes Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson each captured first-place finishes at the Stinger Open indoor meet Saturday at Black Hills State.
Little Light won the women's 800 meters with a time of 2:17.61, which served as an 'A' standard NAIA qualifier. Wilson, meanwhile, won the men's mile in 4:21.7, which was also an NAIA qualifying time.
Rocky athletes also established a number of indoor school records. Dakota Manecke's 11-5¾ finish in the pole vault is a new school mark, as is Olivia Earling's 15-11 leap in the long jump and Breah Mulvehill's 4-11½ finish in the high jump.
The Battlin' Bears' women's mile relay team — made up of Little Light, Earling, Kellan Wahl and Mei-Li Stevens — also established a school record with a time of 4:18.24.
