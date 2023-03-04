Rocky's Sydney Little Light places 2nd in mile at NAIA indoor track championships Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKINGS, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College senior Sydney Little Light finished second in the women's mile Saturday at the NAIA indoor track and field national championships.Little Light, who is from Crow Agency, completed the mile in four minutes, 49.66 seconds to finish second behind freshman phenom Addy Wiley (4:48.04) of Huntington University of Indiana.Little Light placed sixth in the mile last year. Junior teammate Jackson Wilson ran fourth in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 8:24.78. Sophomore Bryn Woodall of Milligan University of Tennessee, was first at 8:19.09.Wilson, who is from Box Elder, South Dakota, was sixth in the 3,000 at last year's national meet. With their high finishes, Little Light and Wilson received All-American recognition. Rocky's other competitor on Saturday, Jay Jetmore of Red Lodge, placed in a tie for 19th in the pole vault finals.Jetmore cleared 14-9 1/4. Freshman Caleb Pouliot of The Masters College in California, won the event at 16-8 3/4.Mile winner Wiley was selected as the meet's most valuable performer for the women. She scored 42.5 points overall in the national meet.Wiley collected five national titles Saturday, winning the mile, 600 meters, 800 meters, 3,000 meters, and helped the team win the distance medley relay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Naia Championship Indoor Track And Field Brookings, Sd Sydney Little Light Jackson Wilson Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Southern B boys: Red Lodge ends 'The Curse'; Columbus ends its own drought Southern C boys: Marcus Mader fires Broadus to title game; Melstone's Bryce Grebe hits 2,000 points Southern B girls: Winless 2 years ago, Huntley Project to face Big Timber in divisional title game Missoula Hellgate girls secure state tournament berth, advance to Western AA finals
