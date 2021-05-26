GULF SHORES, Alabama — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the finals of the 1,500-meter run Wednesday at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.

Little Light, a sophomore, finished fourth in her time trials heat with a time of 4 minutes, 44.33 seconds. Her placing earned her an automatic qualifying spot. 

Sabrina Baftiri of St. Francis ran 4:38.21 for the top qualifying time.

