GULF SHORES, Alabama — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the finals of the 1,500-meter run Wednesday at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
Little Light, a sophomore, finished fourth in her time trials heat with a time of 4 minutes, 44.33 seconds. Her placing earned her an automatic qualifying spot.
Sabrina Baftiri of St. Francis ran 4:38.21 for the top qualifying time.
