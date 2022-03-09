BILLINGS — Another day at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships and another individual national champion for the Rocky Mountain College ski racing team.
Rocky’s Sydney Weaver, a junior from Park City, Utah, claimed the national title in the women’s freeski skier cross event on Wednesday at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, N.Y.
Weaver’s teammate, Sofia Brustia, a sophomore from Italy, was second and Larissa Saarel, a junior from Livingston, was fifth. All three were first-team All-Americans.
As a team, the RMC women won the event to claim the national title with eight placing points. The College of Idaho was second with 35 place points and the University of Connecticut third with 36.
The victory by the RMC women was a day after the Battlin’ Bears men opened the competition with the team championship in skier cross.
Also on Tuesday, Rocky’s Hilde Sato, a sophomore from Torpo, Norway, won the national women’s giant slalom alpine title.
The Rocky men’s alpine team placed second in the team results for the giant slalom. Sierra Nevada University won the event with a total time of 6:22.34, RMC totaled 6:34.56 and Babson College was third at 6:38.59.
The Bears had won the team championship in the GS the last time nationals were held in 2020. That season the championships were also held at Whiteface Mountain and the RMC men swept the GS, slalom and alpine overall titles. Last year, a national meet wasn’t held because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ibon Mintegui of SNU was first in the men’s GS as Sierra Nevada skiers claimed the top four places.
Rocky’s Alexander Sehlberg, a junior from Sweden, placed sixth. The Battlin’ Bears’ Gusten Berglund tied for seventh, and Filip Johansson was ninth. Berglund is a sophomore from Sweden, and Johansson is a junior from Sweden. Sehlberg, Berglund and Johansson earned second-team All-American status.
On Thursday, the women’s slalom will be contested. The men’s slalom is Friday. On Saturday, the men’s and women’s dual panel slalom will be held.
According to a USCSA press release, the USCSA Broadcast Network will feature over 60 hours of live, multi-camera HD video coverage from the national championships at uscsa.org/broadcast.html . The broadcast schedule and archived broadcasts can be found at the site.
