BILLINGS — Blythe Sealey of Roundup has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College. The signing was announced on Twitter on Friday.

Sealey, a setter for the Panthers, was named Class B all-state and District 4B all-conference as a senior in 2020. 

Sealey joins Billings Senior’s Bailey King, Billings Skyview's Sierra Walsh, Joliet’s Makenna Bushman, Manhattan’s Erika Davis, Bozeman’s Emma Fox and Havre’s Sam Oliver among Rocky’s in-state volleyball signees.

Tags

Load comments