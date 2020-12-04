BILLINGS — Blythe Sealey of Roundup has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College. The signing was announced on Twitter on Friday.
Sealey, a setter for the Panthers, was named Class B all-state and District 4B all-conference as a senior in 2020.
Sealey joins Billings Senior’s Bailey King, Billings Skyview's Sierra Walsh, Joliet’s Makenna Bushman, Manhattan’s Erika Davis, Bozeman’s Emma Fox and Havre’s Sam Oliver among Rocky’s in-state volleyball signees.
Congratulations to Roundup Panther Senior Blythe Sealey signing with Rocky Mountain College Volleyball today! pic.twitter.com/P3WQeTQe3J— Roundup AD (@RoundupAD) December 4, 2020
