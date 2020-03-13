LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The final day of competition at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release from the USCSA, the events on Saturday have been canceled. The Friday events are slated to continue as planned.
Rocky Mountain College, which clinched the alpine overall men's championship on Thursday by winning the slalom championship after a victory in the giant slalom on Wednesday, was scheduled to compete in the dual slalom competition on Saturday.
According to a release from the USCSA, an order restricting public gatherings will be placed in New York effective at 5 p.m. Friday.
"After careful consideration, as well as new guidance issued by the State of New York and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is in the best interest of our athletes, fans, and coaches to cancel the Saturday March 14th events at the 2020 US Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships," the release read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.