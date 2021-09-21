BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain college defensive specialist Ayla Embry on Tuesday was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week.

Embry set the school record for digs during a match on Saturday against Montana Western at the Frontier Preview tournament in Havre. Western won the match in five sets, but Embry set the record with 58 digs.

Embry, a junior from Bozeman, leads the nation with 468 total digs and is also No. 1 in with an average of 7.20 digs per set. As a team, Rocky ranks No. 1 nationally in digs and is second in digs per set.

Rocky begins its Frontier Conference schedule this Saturday on the road against MSU-Northern.

Tags

Load comments