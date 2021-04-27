BILLINGS — Gracee Lekvold of Scobey High School has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College.

RMC coach Wes Keller made the announcement Tuesday in a press release.

Lekvold, a 5-foot-6 point guard, averaged 18 points, four steals, four assists and five rebounds per game this past season for the Spartans. She shot 40% from the 3-point arc and 80% from the foul line. Lekvold is a two-time Class C all-state selection and a four-time all-conference performer.

Lekvold was picked to play in the annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series in June.

In the press release, Keller said Lekvold "plays the game with grit and passion. Gracee can really defend and shoot the 3. She is a leader and we look forward to watching her develop in the next four years."

