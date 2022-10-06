BILLINGS — If once is chance and twice is coincidence, is three times always a pattern?
When referring to a recent streak of defensive touchdowns in consecutive games, Rocky Mountain College football will certainly hope that's the case.
The Battlin' Bears (4-1), ranked No. 17 in the most recent NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll released this week, are riding a three-game winning streak in which each victory consisted of a score on the defensive end — a sudden surge of points from an abnormal place, but also a direct result of Rocky's defensive strategizing.
The three aforementioned instances went like this: redshirt junior linebacker Prince Johnson started the trend with a 28-yard fumble recovery for a score in a 28-20 win over Montana Tech; redshirt freshman linebacker Cade Reynolds then took a fumble 30 yards to the house in a 56-0 rout of Montana State-Northern; and finally, sophomore defensive back Brail Lipford made it to the endzone following a 34-yard interception return in a 41-26 victory last Saturday at Montana Western.
With those three scores to their name for the year, the Bears are now suddenly tied for first (with four other teams) in all of the NAIA in defensive touchdowns this season. And with two position groups having pulled their weight in that category, Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem joked that it was time for the one unit left to join in the fun to step up.
"It's fun to see those things happen; now, our D-line needs to get on it," Stutzriem quipped. "Our coaches have done a phenomenal job in putting our players in great positions, playing to their strong suits.
"We're playing a lot of guys. On average, we're probably playing 25 guys on defense a week, 25 to 27. And then that's great, I mean, when you can do that week-in and week-out."
Reynolds, an Alabama native who transferred to Rocky from NCAA FCS power South Dakota State in the offseason, agreed with Stutzriem's point that there is a sea of capable contributors on the defense — whether veterans or newcomers like himself — that can come on the field in waves and keep offenses guessing, sometimes leading to mistakes like turnovers.
Though when the Bears' defense capitalizes and earns a change in possession, Reynolds said that the skillsets from their personnel enables Rocky to turn a big play into a bigger one by getting some points on the board directly from the takeaway.
"It speaks volumes to our defense," Reynolds said. "We're all a bunch of guys that can make plays, we can all change the game in our own ways. And when we get the opportunity to, we make the most of those opportunities. ... We're a group of guys that's going to get after the ball, we're a group of guys that's going to be flying around and hitting people really trying to make plays."
For Johnson, he noted that at linebacker it takes a delicate balancing act to try and bait an opposing quarterback into an interception. Better to cover a pass play deep than jump too early on a short throw and get burned on a long reception, he said. And on fumbles, what he called the "little switch" kicks on where everyone on the field swarms to the football.
But that aggressive nature is a part of the identity that defensive coordinator Joe Dunning has built, Johnson said, remarking that there is an expectation for everyone in a Bears uniform to be zooming from sideline to sideline.
"Exactly like that," Johnson said. "The coaches push us every day to hustle to the ball because things are going to happen. Assignments aren't going to happen, missed tackles will happen, but if we have 11 players flying to the ball at all times, then it's going to limit anything that the offense can do."
The Rocky defense will attempt to make it a fourth straight week with a defensive touchdown with a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff against Eastern Oregon (0-6), which visits Herb Klindt Field amid a slump in the final game before the Bears' bye week. Rocky will start backup quarterback George Tribble for the third straight game, Stutzriem confirmed this week, as usual starter Nathan Dick remains inactive.
Stutzriem said that his players and coaching staff are preparing for multiple looks from the Mountaineers' offense, who are on a stretch of 12 defeats in 13 games with no wins on the road since Sept. 18, 2021 at Carroll College.
But with the Bears' ability to turn a game upside-down with their backs to their own endzone, expect plenty of activity — and maybe the spoils of another score, too.
"They're a way better team than what their record states," Stutzriem said of Eastern Oregon. "They play extremely hard, they're fast, they're physical, they're trying to find their niche a little bit. They do some different things offensively and defensively, and so we've got to have a great week of practice and be prepared."
