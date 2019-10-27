Saturday
Rocky def. UM Western
25-18, 25-16, 25-13
(Saturday)
Rocky Mountain College (17-8, 7-1): Kills: 41 (Daniella Russell 15, Monique Rodriguez 11). Blocks: 7 (Miranda Gallagher 2.5). Aces: 3. Digs: 82 (Ayla Embry 21). Assists: 35 (Natalie Hilderman 33).
Montana Western (8-14, 1-7): Kills: 23 (Abbee Croninger 5). Blocks: 6 (Emmah Peterson 2.5). Aces: 4 (McKenna Fink 3). Digs: 62 (Tannah Sellers 17). Assists: 21 (Fink 11).
MSU def. Sacramento State
21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 19-17
Sacramento State (11-12, 6-4): Kills: 66 (Sarah Davis 26). Assists: 59 (Ashtin Olin 49). Aces: 5 (Mckenna Smith 3). Digs: 86 (Davis 21). Blocks: 10.5 (Sarah Falk 3.5).
Montana State (10-9, 6-4): Kills: 65 (Kira Thomsen 22, Hannah Scott 20). Assists: 58 (Allie Lynch 48). Aces: 5 (Alexis Goroski 2, Thomsen 2). Digs: 86 (Allyssa Rizzo 26). Blocks: 11 (Emma Pence 3.5).
Montana def. PSU
25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20
Portland State (8-13, 4-6): Kills: 43 (Toni McDougald 15). Blocks: 8 (Riley Daniel 2.5). Aces: 3. Digs: 60 (Ellie Snook 27). Assists: 40 (Caroline Dragani 33).
Montana (3-18, 2-8): Kills: 54 (Amethyst Harper 19). Blocks: 10 (Harper 2.5, Missy Huddleston 2.5). Aces: 6 (Elsa Godwin 2, Sarina Moreno 2). Digs: 71 (Moreno 19). Assists; 53 (Ashley Watkins 48).
