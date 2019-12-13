Men's basketball

MSUB 89, Rocky 86 (OT)

(Exhibition)

Rocky 37  44 5 86
MSUB 35  46 8 89

Rocky Mountain College (4-2, 1-1): Clayton Ladine 26, Brandon The Boy 5, Grant Wallace 17, Kelson Eiselein 17, Sam Vining 9, Darius Henderson 4, Lukas Vining 3, Kalvin Bowen 3, Maxim Stephens 2.

MSU Billings (4-4, 0-2): Tyler Green 8, Psalm Maduakor 13, Chrishon Dixon 9, Stevie James 17, Brendan Howard 23, Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 10, Sam Elliott 5.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments