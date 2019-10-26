Men's basketball
Rocky 107, Lethbridge 74
|Lethbridge
|33
|41
|—
|74
|Rocky Mountain
|57
|50
|—
|107
University of Lethbridge: Colton Gibb 12, Chad Oviatt 11, Brett Warren 8, Avery Hutcheson 3, Jeffery Rodenhutskors 16, Keanu Funa 15, Scott Mazutinec 9.
Rocky Mountain College (1-1): Clayton Ladine 23, Brandon The Boy 19, Sam Vining 14, Christian Beeke 12, Grant Wallace 9, Maxim Stephens 14, Kelson Eiselein 9, Josh Eckmann 5, Kalvin Bowen 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.