Men's basketball

Rocky 107, Lethbridge 74

Lethbridge33  41  74 
Rocky Mountain57  50  107 

University of Lethbridge: Colton Gibb 12, Chad Oviatt 11, Brett Warren 8, Avery Hutcheson 3, Jeffery  Rodenhutskors 16, Keanu Funa 15, Scott Mazutinec 9.

Rocky Mountain College (1-1): Clayton Ladine 23, Brandon The Boy 19, Sam Vining 14, Christian Beeke 12, Grant Wallace 9, Maxim Stephens 14, Kelson Eiselein 9, Josh Eckmann 5, Kalvin Bowen 2.

