Men's basketball
Park-Gilbert 80, Rocky 77
|Park
|27
|46
|7 —
|80
|RMC
|41
|32
|4 —
|77
Park-Gilbert: Jake Ellis 30, Tyson Berginer 13, Saad Ali 12, Carson Mittun 5, Eric Patten 3, Martin Simon 7, Ethan Wallace 5, Brian Tucker 4, Jabari Sutherland 1.
Rocky Mountain College (4-5): Grant Wallace 18, Darius Henderson 12, Sam Vining 9, Kelson Eislein 9, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 11, Lukas Vining 7, Josh Eckmann 4.
Mount Vernon Nazarene 68, MSU-Northern 63
|MSU-Northerm
|34
|29
|—
|63
|Mount Vernon Nazarene
|35
|33
|—
|68
Montana State Northern (1-1, 7-1): Mascio McCadney 11, Adam Huse 8, Kavon Bey 4, Devin Bray 9, Gio Jackson 6, David Harris 19, Jesse Keltner 6.
Mount Vernon Nazarene College (2-0, 11-1): Jevon Knox 22, Jacob Paul 4, Isaac White 17, Austin Jones 19, Alex Johnson 2, Milton Gage 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.