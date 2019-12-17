Men's basketball

Park-Gilbert 80, Rocky 77

Park27  46   7 —80 
RMC41  32  4 —77 

Park-Gilbert: Jake Ellis 30, Tyson Berginer 13, Saad Ali 12, Carson Mittun 5, Eric Patten 3, Martin Simon 7, Ethan Wallace 5, Brian Tucker 4, Jabari Sutherland 1.

Rocky Mountain College (4-5): Grant Wallace 18, Darius Henderson 12, Sam Vining 9, Kelson Eislein 9, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 11, Lukas Vining 7, Josh Eckmann 4.

Mount Vernon Nazarene 68, MSU-Northern 63

MSU-Northerm34  29  63 
Mount Vernon Nazarene35  33  68 

Montana State Northern (1-1, 7-1): Mascio McCadney 11, Adam Huse 8, Kavon Bey 4, Devin Bray 9, Gio Jackson 6, David Harris 19, Jesse Keltner 6.

Mount Vernon Nazarene College (2-0, 11-1): Jevon Knox 22, Jacob Paul 4, Isaac White 17, Austin Jones 19, Alex Johnson 2, Milton Gage 4.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments