NAIA Women’s Soccer Final Site Schedule

At Orange Beach, Alabama

First round

Monday, Dec. 2

Eastern Oregon vs. Central Methodist (Mo.), 10 a.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Martin Methodist (Tenn.), 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 3 p.m.

Mobile vs. William Carey (Miss.), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Rocky Mountain College vs. Keiser (Fla.), 10 a.m.

Science & Arts (Okla.) vs. Westmont (Calif.), 12:30 p.m.

Grace (Ind.) vs. Northwestern Ohio, 3 p.m.

Vanguard (Calif.) vs. Southeastern (Fla.), 5:30 p.m.

