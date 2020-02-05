Rocky Mountain signees
John Butler, WR, 5-9, 178, Mesa, Ariz.
Austyn Carder, DL, 5-7, 230, Buffalo, Wyo.
Jack Cline, DB, 6-0, 175, Miles City
Blake Danielson, ATH, 6-0, 215, Missoula
Bridger Danielson, LB, 6-1, 215, Missoula
Bryce Danielson, WR, 5-11, 185, Missoula
Chance Downing, ATH, 5-11, 245, Troy, Texas
Joseph Dwyer, WR, 5-8, 150, Puyallup, Wash.
Jayden Fletcher, LB, 6-0, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.
Mason Harding, OL, 6-4, 240, Miles City
Marc Jacobs, RB, 5-9, 185, Peoria, Ariz.
Jordan Jenkins, DL, 6-5, 285, Phoenix, Ariz.
Cade Lambert, RB, 5-11, 195, Cottonwood, Calif.
Brail Lipford, DB, 5-10, 175, Gilbert, Ariz.
Josh Macy, WR, 5-7, 160, Billings
Isaac Martinez, DL, 6-1, 244, Nampa, Idaho
Jonathan Morris, QB, 5-11, 185, Peoria, Ariz.
Cameron Rasmussen, K/P, 5-9, 150, Phoenix, Ariz.
George Roeder, OL, 6-2, 280, Peoria, Ariz.
Isaiah Sanchez, DL, 5-11, 236, Billings
Connor Stocking, QB, 6-4, 205, Paul, Idaho
Aaron Swain, DB, 6-0, 165, Tacoma, Wash.
Christian Swain, ATH, 6-1, 180, Tacoma, Wash.
Marcus Wilson, DL, 5-11, 294, Gillette, Wyo.
