Rocky Mountain signees

John Butler, WR, 5-9, 178, Mesa, Ariz.

Austyn Carder, DL, 5-7, 230, Buffalo, Wyo.

Jack Cline, DB, 6-0, 175, Miles City

Blake Danielson, ATH, 6-0, 215, Missoula

Bridger Danielson, LB, 6-1, 215, Missoula

Bryce Danielson, WR, 5-11, 185, Missoula

Chance Downing, ATH, 5-11, 245, Troy, Texas

Joseph Dwyer, WR, 5-8, 150, Puyallup, Wash.

Jayden Fletcher, LB, 6-0, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.

Mason Harding, OL, 6-4, 240, Miles City

Marc Jacobs, RB, 5-9, 185, Peoria, Ariz.

Jordan Jenkins, DL, 6-5, 285, Phoenix, Ariz.

Cade Lambert, RB, 5-11, 195, Cottonwood, Calif.

Brail Lipford, DB, 5-10, 175, Gilbert, Ariz.

Josh Macy, WR, 5-7, 160, Billings

Isaac Martinez, DL, 6-1, 244, Nampa, Idaho

Jonathan Morris, QB, 5-11, 185, Peoria, Ariz.

Cameron Rasmussen, K/P, 5-9, 150, Phoenix, Ariz.

George Roeder, OL, 6-2, 280, Peoria, Ariz.

Isaiah Sanchez, DL, 5-11, 236, Billings

Connor Stocking, QB, 6-4, 205, Paul, Idaho

Aaron Swain, DB, 6-0, 165, Tacoma, Wash.

Christian Swain, ATH, 6-1, 180, Tacoma, Wash.

Marcus Wilson, DL, 5-11, 294, Gillette, Wyo.

