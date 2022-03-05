BILLINGS — They may be called the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears, but these ski racing teammates definitely don’t battle amongst themselves.
Instead they’re ready to battle the competition this coming week at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s 43rd annual national championships.
Members of the Bears team care about the success of the whole as they enter the event Sunday through Saturday at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York.
“The ultimate goal is to do well for your team,” said Rocky junior Alexander Sehlberg of Sweden, who was second overall at nationals in 2020.
Rocky is fresh off sweeping the men’s and women’s overall alpine team titles at the USCSA West Region Championships at Red Lodge Feb. 24-26. The Battlin’ Bears men and women also won the giant slalom and slalom team titles en route to the overall crowns.
RMC coach Jerry Wolf, in his 21st year guiding the Bears, said his men have now won 12 overall regional titles in a row and the women have been victorious 10 straight years. In addition, both the men and women have qualified for nationals every year Wolf has been coaching the Bears.
This year’s men’s and women’s teams are peaking at the right time said Wolf.
“Their performance was really good and consistent,” said the veteran coach of the men’s and women’s teams showing at regionals. “Everyone was finishing and everyone skied really well. There was no moment of panic because it was a qualifier for nationals.”
This is what we've been waiting for
Last year there wasn’t a national meet because of the coronavirus pandemic, thus the Rocky men are the defending national champion in the overall as the Bears won their seventh overall alpine championship in 2020 at Whiteface Mountain. The Bears also won the national GS and slalom championships in 2020.
RMC sophomore Hilde Sato of Norway — who claimed the overall, giant slalom, and slalom women’s titles at regionals — is in her second year at Rocky. And while the Bears skied a limited schedule last year, she is excited for her first trip to nationals.
“We’re finally able to travel more and we are competing more than last year now,” she said. “Now, we finally have nationals, something to work towards. It’s definitely been a good year compared to the COVID year.”
The Rocky men are looking to add an eighth national crown to their collection. In addition to their 2020 overall alpine title, RMC has been the men’s national champions in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“This is the competition we were waiting for the whole season,” said Sehlberg, the overall, giant slalom and slalom champion at the West regional. “We went there, regionals, and did well and the ultimate goal is to do well at nationals. We know we have strong competition. But hopefully we do well and get another ring.”
The Rocky women tied for seventh in the overall alpine team score at nationals in 2020. However, with this year’s regional title the Bears are feeling confident in the chances to contend for a team championship. Overall, Rocky has claimed three national alpine women’s titles with championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“We are a strong team,” said Sato. “Everyone is strong and has been working toward nationals. We definitely have a chance to come home with a title.
“Mentally we need to be in shape and push each other, and push a little more, and get through the course.”
Wolf said he believes the Bears will contend for both a national men’s and women’s alpine overall title.
“Anything less than a win would be disappointing,” he said. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it wouldn’t be what we came there to do. I can say the same for the ladies. We have the talent.”
Racing for their teammates
Aside from the talent, part of the reason the Bears are doing so well this year is because of the closeness of the team.
The Bears ski not only for themselves, but also for their teammates.
A press release from the USCSA on Friday said: “USCSA is the only ski and snowboard league where colleges and universities compete and qualify for postseason competition as a team. This emphasis on team performance is a departure from the typical individual or World Cup scoring format often found in skiing.”
The Bears definitely believe in winning, or losing, as a team.
“College ski racing is different than international ski racing where you only compete for yourself,” said Sehlberg.
In building team chemistry the Bears have a lot of fun away from the ski area.
Don't forget the hockey skates
The vans transporting the Rocky Mountain College ski team can sometimes be a little crammed.
After all, the Battlin’ Bears have to make room for the hockey sticks and skates.
“The first priority is all the poles, skis and equipment,” said Sehlberg. “But, if we have some room left we put the skates in there as well.”
The Bears practice at Red Lodge and have also competed there a couple times this year. Wolf explained there is a park in Red Lodge with an outdoors skating rink where the Bears sometimes stop.
While at the park, Sehlberg enjoys a game of pickup hockey with his ski racing teammates during their downtime.
“The chemistry in the team not only on the ski slope but outside as well,” said Sehlberg. “We do dinners and fun activities and play hockey between practices.
“When there is no snow outside we play some soccer. We try to do fun activities and we play volleyball at Rose Park and have barbecues and try to build chemistry with the whole team.”
While she doesn’t get in on the hockey matches, Sato said its enjoyable to take a break and bond with her Battlin’ Bears ski racing teammates when not attending class, studying, commuting to practice or competition, training or ski racing.
“We do barbecues, volleyball and hang out,” she said. “We play soccer and have movie night and we do a lot of things together. We go out and eat or have team dinners together. It is really nice.”
Sato said she definitely has enjoyed her time at Rocky.
“I wanted to combine skiing and school and I was talking to a friend who went here a few years ago and they recommended Rocky,” she said. “I’m really happy and glad I came. I’m having a blast.”
Wolf said the whole Rocky experience is one his team enjoys; and as a bonus it helps them perform well on the ski hill.
“The team is not only skiing well, but having fun and being college kids and doing great at what they love,” he said. “It really puts me at ease.
“Everyone is having fun and having a good time and trying to do well for their teammates. That’s our secret potion.”
NOTES: For Rocky’s alpine team, Sunday and Monday in Lake Placid will be practice days. On Tuesday, the women’s GS will be contested, on Wednesday the men’s GS, on Thursday the women’s slalom and on Friday the men’s slalom. On Saturday, March 12, the men’s and women’s dual panel slalom will be held. While the dual panel slalom races are alpine events, those two races aren’t calculated in the overall alpine team score score. The men’s skier cross event will be held on Tuesday and the women’s skier cross on Wednesday. The skier cross competitions are freeski events.
