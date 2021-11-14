COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Shauna Bribiescas put in 21 points and six rebounds and and N'Dea Flye added 19 points and six boards as Rocky Mountain College defeated Walla Walla University 79-51 in nonconference women's basketball here on Sunday.
Rocky is now 3-1 with the victory. Walla Walla dropped to 0-3.
Kloie Thatcher chipped in 16 points for the Battlin' Bears.
Rocky led 16-8 after one quarter of play. The Bears also put together a strong third quarter, outscoring the opposition 26-9.
