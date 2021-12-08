DICKINSON, N.D. — Shauna Bribiescas scored 28 points and N’Dea Flye recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rocky Mountain College women defeat Dickinson State 77-68 Wednesday night at Scott Gymnasium on the DSU campus.
It was the sixth win in a row for the Battlin’ Bears, who improved to 8-1 overall.
Dominque Stephens came off the bench to score 17 points and Kloie Thatcher added 14 points for Rocky. Bribiescas was 8 for 14 from the floor, including a 6-for-7 effort from beyond the 3-point line, and Flye added six assists and three steals to her stat line.
The Bears also made 15 of 19 from the foul line.
The game was tied 48-48 in the third quarter until the Bears went on a 17-2 run to build a comfortable cushion.
Courtney Olson had 26 points and Kailyn Groves 14 for the Blue Hawks (0-12).
