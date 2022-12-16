CHANDLER, Ariz. — Josiah De'laCerda scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Ottawa University-Arizona downed Rocky Mountain College 91-78 in men's basketball at the Cactus Classic Friday.
The Battlin' Bears (6-4) trailed 44-26 at the half. OUAZ improved to 8-4.
RMC outscored the opposition by five points after intermission, but the 18-point deficit was too much to overcome.
"We had such a slow start on both ends, it was hard to get any rhythm," RMC coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school news release. "They are a tough team and we didn't respond until the second half. I'm proud of how we never quit and the team played much better in the second half."
Reserve Kace Kitchel had 17 points for RMC. Maxim Stephens posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Tayshawun Bradford added 13 points.
Rocky will next play against Menlo College in tourney play Saturday.
