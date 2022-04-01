BILLINGS — Much of spring football is about reps and improvement, and Rocky Mountain College defensive coordinator Joe Dunning has identified one specific area in which his players can make strides to help turn the Battlin’ Bears into more than just playoff contenders.
“Situational awareness,” Dunning said during Rocky’s 11th practice of spring drills Friday at Herb Klindt Field. “Whether its third downs, red zone, different parts of the field, we’re trying to understand those situations better and put ourselves in better position to be successful.
“I think that's something that if we fix that from last year, we're a lot better defense than we were.”
Last season was a breakout year for Rocky, as the Bears forged a 7-3 record and won a share of the Frontier Conference title, just their second league crown since 1999. But in the end they were on the outside looking in on the NAIA postseason.
For the coaches and players, it wasn’t good enough. Dunning knows the role his defense will play in the strides the Bears can make as a whole.
Last year, Rocky’s defense surrendered 409.2 yards per game, which ranked last in the eight-team Frontier. Its 27.7 points allowed per game ranked sixth and its 25 quarterback sacks ranked fifth. The Bears forced 23 turnovers.
“I love our defensive scheme. I love what we're teaching. I love the things that Joe and his side the ball are doing, and I think we've got a lot of good players coming back,” head coach Chris Stutzriem said. “But I'm always going to hit on making sure we're tackling better, not blowing assignments and putting as much pressure on the quarterback as possible.”
“If we clean up some of those things we go from being a middle-of-the-road defense to being a very, very good defense,” Dunning said. “So that's kind of our goal moving forward in the fall. But you know, the other side of it is just knowing that we had a good season, but at the end of the day we didn't get what we wanted. So that that alone is just kind of driving our guys.”
The 2022 season will be Dunning’s fourth as Rocky’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, the Billings Senior graduate was an intern under Jeff Choate at Montana State, and a member of the coaching staff at Frontier rival Carroll, where he was an all-league linebacker as a player.
As he continues to build Rocky’s defense around a hybrid 3-4 scheme, Dunning is encouraged by the impact players the Bears are bringing back, guys like interior lineman Dylan Beridon, end Ethan Hurst, linebacker Nolan McCafferty and safety Ty Reynolds.
The Bears are using spring ball, as most teams do, as a means to cultivate snaps for younger players and those looking to jump ahead on the depth chart. Rocky ran about 50 plays on Friday during its live team segment of practice.
“Especially for those older guys like Nolan that have been starters for us for three years. He's not getting a ton of reps,” Dunning said. “But that's because we know what he is and we know what he can do. And so this is a great time for those young guys to get reps, but it's a great time for those older guys that you talk about to take that leadership role of taking guys under your wing.”
One of the biggest defensive plays on Friday came from one of those young guys when freshman defensive back J.C. Steele, a Polson product, returned an interception for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Hurst, from Santa Margarita, California, is one of Rocky’s still-young defensive players to watch going forward. He was a breakout star on defense as a freshman last year when he finished with 8.5 sacks, a team high, and 13.5 tackles for loss.
The goal for Hurst this spring, Dunning said, is to become more of an every-down player rather than just a pass-rush specialist in 2022.
“Very, very excited for Ethan,” Dunning said. “He's done an amazing job so far in spring ball. The thing with him, it's not athletic ability. It’s more about knowing exactly what to do every single time, and I've been very, very impressed with what he's done so far this spring.
“He knows his job, and like he always does he plays 100 miles an hour.”
Rocky has four practices remaining, including its spring game on April 8 at 6 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field. It will be held in conjunction with a “Bear Bash” athletic fundraiser that begins at 7:30 at the Fortin Center.
Stutzriem said the Bears hope to run 100-110 plays during the scrimmage.
