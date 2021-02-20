RED LODGE — Brooke Brown of the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation and Finnigan Donley of Alaska were the giant slalom race winners Saturday during Stano Cup competition at Red Lodge Mountain.
Brown, a U16 skier, finished her two runs down Lower Limited with a combined clocking of 1:42.35. Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College was second at 1:43.10, with Franci St. Cyrm of Big Sky taking third at 1:44.41.
Donley, another U16 skier, topped the men's race with his overall time of 1:37.39. Caleb Unger, a U19 competitor from Big Sky, was second at 1:37.74.
Luke Allen of Rocky was third at 1:38.67.
The Stano Cup consisted of two days of slalom racing and one day of GS. No team scores were compiled.
