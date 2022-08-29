BILLINGS — The start time for the College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College Frontier Conference football game on Saturday has been adjusted.
Kickoff for the game between the two 1-0 teams will now be at 11:30 a.m.
It will be the home opener for Rocky, which won its first game at Southern Oregon 27-10 this past weekend. The Yotes hosted MSU-Northern in their first game and won 31-3.
Originally the game between C of I and RMC was slated to begin at 1 p.m. However, a press release sent by the Rocky athletic department on Monday said kickoff was being pushed up because of the high heat index projected for Saturday afternoon in Billings.
Temperatures in Billings are forecast to reach the upper 90s on Saturday.
Gates are set to open at Herb Klindt Field at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The tailgate lot will open at 8:30 a.m. the release noted.
