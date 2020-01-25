LEWISTON, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College led by as many as 14 points in the first half against first-place Lewis-Clark State but couldn't hold on in a 78-71 loss Saturday.
The Battlin' Bears (6-11, 1-7 Frontier) made just eight shots and were outscored 40-24 in the second half on the way to their sixth straight loss. Damek Mitchell had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead L-C State.
Clayton Ladine had 24 points for Rocky, while Grant Wallace added 15 points. Ladine and Wallace also each had seven rebounds.
Jake Albright had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Warriors (19-1, 7-1), who picked up their 19th consecutive home victory.
