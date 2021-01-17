GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence outscored Rocky Mountain College by 16 points in the second half en route to an 80-63 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory on Sunday.
It was the second straight night the UP turned a close game at the half into a decisive victory over the Bears.
The Argos led by five at halftime Saturday, but outscored RMC by 17 points after intermission in a 98-76 triumph.
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly led the victors with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Jaxen Hashley added 18 points and 10 boards for the Argos and Dawson Fowler netted 15 points and six rebounds.
Darius Henderson pumped in 18 points for RMC. Nick Hart added 16 points.
The Battlin' Bears are now 1-5 on the season. Providence improved to 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.