GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence outscored Rocky Mountain College by 16 points in the second half en route to an 80-63 Frontier Conference men's basketball victory on Sunday.

It was the second straight night the UP turned a close game at the half into a decisive victory over the Bears.

The Argos led by five at halftime Saturday, but outscored RMC by 17 points after intermission in a 98-76 triumph.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly led the victors with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jaxen Hashley added 18 points and 10 boards for the Argos and Dawson Fowler netted 15 points and six rebounds.

Darius Henderson pumped in 18 points for RMC. Nick Hart added 16 points.

The Battlin' Bears are now 1-5 on the season. Providence improved to 6-0.

