SPEARFISH, S.D. — Sydney Little Light won the women's mile in 5:21.01 and Mei-Li Stevens was first in the women's 3,000 meters in 10:46.18 for Rocky Mountain College at the Yellow Jacket Open indoor track and field meet on Saturday.
In the women's pole vault, Dakota Manecke placed seventh (10-2 3/4).
For the RMC men, Landon Lynch was eighth in the shot put with a personal-best 41-41/2 mark.
In the men's mile, Nico Piliero placed second in 4:42.93 and in the men's 3,000 meters Jackson Wilson was second in 8:55.19.
