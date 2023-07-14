BILLINGS — Sydney Little Light, a former NAIA track and field national champion and one of the most decorated athletes in Rocky Mountain College history, will run collegiately next season at Eastern Kentucky.

Little Light confirmed the news to media post-race at the annual Big Sky State Games Montana Mile race Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium as part of the State Games' opening ceremonies, which she won for the second straight year.

As a grad transfer, she noted that she would be running both in an "indoor and outdoor" capacity for the Colonels.

A Hardin grad from Crow Agency, Little Light (who capped off her Battlin' Bears career in May) holds numerous school cross country and track and field records, finished her track career at Rocky as a 10-time All-American and most notably won the national championship in the women's 1,500-meter run at the 2022 NAIA Track and Field Championships.

Eastern Kentucky is a NCAA Division I school based in Richmond, Kentucky, and competes in most sports in the ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference.