LEWISTON, Idaho — Abbie Johnson scored 18 points and led a big third-quarter run for Lewis-Clark State as the Warriors ran away from Rocky Mountain College 82-54 on Saturday.
The teams came into the game with identical records and were in a three-way tie for second place in the Frontier Conference standings. With the loss, Rocky dropped to 12-6 overall and saw its league mark evened at 4-4.
L-C State broke open a tie game with a 10-0 scoring run to open the third quarter. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the run, then added a layup to give the Warriors a 41-31 advantage.
Rocky deficit grew to 18 points after a 3 by L-C State's Hannah Burland with 1:16 remaining in the third.
Markaela Francis led the Battlin' Bears with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kloie Thatcher and Destinee Pointer each had 12 for Rocky. Thatcher made four 3-pointers.
Kiara Burlage's 19 points and 14 rebounds paced the Warriors and were game highs. Burlage also had four assists.
