OLYMPIA, Wash. — Three different players scored as Rocky Mountain College beat Evergreen State College 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer on Sunday.

All of the goals were scored in the second half.

Alyssa Schneider, Lauryn Gamache and Ellen Hunsaker all scored for the Battlin' Bears (6-2, 3-1). Gamache and Tanja Staben provided assists.

Maia Wetzel made seven saves for the Battlin' Bears.

Rocky returns home on Friday and will host Oregon Tech at Wendy's Field at RMC.

