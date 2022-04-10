BILLINGS — Three Rocky Mountain College track athletes had first-place finishes and two others set school records at the Bauer Invitational Track Meet hosted by the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Saturday.
Winners for the Battlin’ Bears were Sydney Little Light (800 meters, 2:18.22), Jackson Wilson (1,500 meters, 4:08.12) and Joseph Vanden Bos (800 meters, 1:58.07).
Scott Hunsaker placed third in the pole vault, but his height of 14 feet, 5 ¼ inches set a school mark. Kellen Wahl did the same in the 100 meters, where she ran a 12.81 to finish fourth. She also finished second in the 200 with a 27.43 clocking.
