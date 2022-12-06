LEXINGTON, Ky. — A trio of Rocky Mountain College volleyball players (and Montana natives) were announced as American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region selections for the NAIA by the organization on Tuesday.
With the 14-player teams chosen by an NAIA selection committee across 10 regions, the Battlin' Bears — located in the Northwest Region — had three names picked to their region's squad.
Senior and Bozeman native Ayla Embry was named the region's Defender of the Year along with her all-region nod, while sophomore and Roundup native Blythe Sealey was named Setter of the Year with her all-region selection. Sophomore and Joliet native Makenna Bushman joined her teammates on the all-region team, as well.
Rocky closed its season last week with a 21-16 overall record, qualifying for pool play in the NAIA Volleyball National Championship after winning both the Frontier Conference Tournament title and its opening round NAIA tournament match over Indiana Wesleyan.
