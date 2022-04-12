BILLINGS — Two more in-state recruits have signed to play basketball with the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program. The signings were announced Tuesday in an RMC press release.

Avery Walker, a 5-foot-3 guard, joins the Battlin' Bears from Bozeman Gallatin High School. Walker was named an Eastern AA all-conference selection, and led the Raptors in both assists and free throw percentage.

Ashlee Wang, also a 5-3 guard, recently finished her playing career at Fort Benton. Wang averaged 13.5 points per game during her senior season, and was named all-state twice. Wang helped the Longhorns win the 2021 Class C girls state basketball championship.

Tags

Load comments