BROOKINGS, S.D. — Senior Isaac Petsch and freshman Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the finals in their running events at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Petsch qualified for Saturday's finals in the mile with his clocking of four minutes, 17.20 seconds. Wilson advanced in the 3,000 meters with his time of 8:45.49.

Shot put qualifier Michael Lee will also compete on Saturday.

Rocky's Sydney Little Light ran a person-best 5:10.86 in the women's mile, but did not qualify. Teammate Joseph Vanden Bos ran the 800 meters in 1:55.75, but didn't advance.

