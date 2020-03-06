BROOKINGS, S.D. — Senior Isaac Petsch and freshman Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the finals in their running events at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Petsch qualified for Saturday's finals in the mile with his clocking of four minutes, 17.20 seconds. Wilson advanced in the 3,000 meters with his time of 8:45.49.
Shot put qualifier Michael Lee will also compete on Saturday.
Rocky's Sydney Little Light ran a person-best 5:10.86 in the women's mile, but did not qualify. Teammate Joseph Vanden Bos ran the 800 meters in 1:55.75, but didn't advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.