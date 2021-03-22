BILLINGS — Mei-Li Stevens and George Beddow of Rocky Mountain College have qualified to compete in the marathon at the NAIA Championships, set for Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 26-28.
Stevens and Beddow achieved qualifying times while competing Sunday at the Last Chance Half-Marathon in Billings.
Stevens finished first for the women, covering the 13.1-mile course in a personal-best of one hour, twenty-three minutes and 26 seconds. It was a PR by six minutes.
She also broke the school half-marathon record set by Amber Watson of 1:25:49 set in 2010.
Beddow finished third in the men's race at 1:12:53. He placed behind Max Cruse of Dakota State (1:11:03) and Field Soosloff of Montana State-Northern (1:12:03).
Beddox is a returning NAIA All-American in the marathon, placing sixth in 2019 . Stevens placed 23rd for the women in 2019.
The 2020 NAIA Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
