SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A pair of second-half goals gave Westmont a 2-0 win over Rocky Mountain College Saturday in men's soccer.

Tim Heiduk scored for the Warriors (3-0) at 55:57, while Christian Webb added an insurance goal at 82:27.

Westmont outshot the No. 8-ranked Battlin' Bears 10-8 and 7-5 for shots on goal. Nolan Sherwood had three shots for Rocky (3-0). Kristofer Weinnin had five saves.

The Battlin' Bears travel to the University of Jamestown on Sept. 8.

