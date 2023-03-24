BILLINGS — Grace Zeier of Dawson Community College and Rylee Hines of Malta have signed to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College.
Rocky volleyball coach Yang Yang made the announcements via a press release Friday.
Zeier, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Billings, was a second-team all-conference and all-region selection at Dawson. Zeier ranks second all-time in career digs for the Buccaneers. In her high school career at Billings Central, Zeier was a two-time State A champion, three-time divisional champion, a second-team all-conference selection, and a team captain. “Grace is a great addition to our program,” Yang said in the RMC news release. “She has a strong work ethic, is a very smart player, and she will make a big impact for us defensively.”
“I am looking forward to attending Rocky this fall,” Zeier said in the release. “The academic excellence and competitive volleyball program drew me back to Billings. They have everything I was looking for in my next school.”
Hines, a 5-10 setter from Malta, was a second-team all-conference selection at Malta. “We’re excited to bring Rylee to our program,” Yang said in the release. “She is a great student, a smart player, and will be an excellent addition to Rocky Mountain College.”
“I chose Rocky because the team and coaching staff were perfect for me,” Hines was quoted in the press release. “They made me feel welcome and a part of their family. Rocky also has a gorgeous campus, and their academics are perfect for me.”