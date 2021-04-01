BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller announced on Thursday that former Billings West standout TyRaa Manuel has signed a letter of intent to join the Battlin' Bears.
Manuel, a 5-foot-9 guard, redshirted during the 2019-20 season at Montana State Billings and will have four years of eligibility remaining at Rocky, according to a press release from RMC.
"I chose Rocky because it is going to be a great fit for me," Manuel said. "It has the program that I wanted academically, while still playing the sport I love. I'm more than excited to continue my athletic and academic career under coach Wes. Their women's basketball program has so much potential and I'm excited to work hard and to be a part of it."
Manuel averaged eight points and six boards per game for West as a senior in 2018-19. She was also named to the Montana roster for the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series.
"TyRaa is a winner," Keller said in the release. "She is a long, athletic guard that can shoot the three and get to the rim and finish. TyRaa has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. We are very excited to watch her grow in our program over the next four years."
