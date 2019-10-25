GREAT FALLS — Shooting almost 50 percent from the field, the University of Calgary pulled away from Rocky Mountain College 88-70 in men's basketball on Friday night.

The Battlin' Bears (0-1) play the University of Lethbridge on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Clayton Ladine led Rocky with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Grant Wallace added 12 points, Brandon The Boy 11 and Kelson Eiselein 10.

Its the first time Rocky has lost a season opener since the 2009-10 season.

Brett Layton paced the Dinos with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Calgary shot 76 percent from inside the arc and 19 percent outside.

