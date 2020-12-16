BILLINGS — Chris Stutzriem traveled home for the holidays with at least some weight lifted off his shoulders.
Despite the ambiguity facing Frontier Conference football teams with respect to the proposed spring schedule — Will they play? Won’t they play? — Stutzriem, Rocky Mountain College’s second-year head coach, had no doubts Wednesday about his first crop of recruits that signed on the dotted line for the fall of 2021.
The Battlin’ Bears received letters of intent from 12 players, including seven from within the state of Montana. Among those signings are safety Johnnie McClusky of Billings Senior and receiver Jack Waddell of Class A state champion Laurel.
Branching out further across the state, safety Donovan South of Class AA state champ Missoula Sentinel signed with Rocky, likewise did the Hamilton duo of running back Ben Rooney and tight end Brendan Nelson, as well as Polson cornerback J.C. Steele and Harlowton all-purpose athlete Johnny Mysse.
“Any time you can go home at Christmas and feel good about where you’re at and have guys you like that are already on board, it’s a good thing,” Stutzriem said during a phone interview from his hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I definitely think we got a lot better today. I’m really happy with our coaching staff and the quality of kids that we got.”
Rocky’s out-of-state contingent consists of quarterback Brock Mast of Glendale, Arizona; running back Zaire Wilcox of Inverness, Florida; and offensive linemen Alex Hernandez of Covina, California, Jonny Angeles of Moorpark, California, and Mason Williamson of Richland, Washington.
Stutzriem said Rocky will look to add another 13-16 players for its second wave of signings in February.
As for the current crop, Stutzriem said the Battlin’ Bears hit the jackpot with the close-to-home additions of Waddell and McClusky.
Waddell (6-foot, 180 pounds) played both receiver and defensive back for Laurel, and scored three touchdowns in the Locomotives' state-title-game win over rival Billings Central. But Stutzriem said Waddell will play offense at Rocky to help improve the team’s overall speed on the edge.
Waddell’s brother John is a defensive back for the Bears.
“Jack’s just a heck of a player. He’s going to play receiver for us. (Defensive coordinator Joe) Dunning wasn’t very happy about that. He wanted him on defense. But when I’m sitting in the big chair I get to make that call,” Stutzriem, a former college quarterback, said with a laugh.
Stutzriem said McClusky (5-10, 175) is a sure tackler with the ability to develop into a solid Frontier Conference safety.
“He’s a heck of a player, too. He looks the part,” Stutzriem said.
Meanwhile, South (6-0, 190) helped Sentinel end a 48-year title drought with a win over Billings West in the AA championship game in November. South’s dad played football at Rocky.
Rooney (5-9, 165), Nelson (6-2, 221) and Steele (5-8, 160) are joining the Bears out of the Class A ranks, like Waddell. Stutzriem said Mysse (5-9, 170) is likely to play on offense.
For the non-Montana crew, Stutzriem was especially happy with the signing of Mast, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback from Liberty High School in the Phoenix area. Mast was a regional player of the year selection and won a state championship.
“Every year we want to sign a quarterback, and that’s always huge when you can get the guy you want,” Stutzriem said. “We feel like we hit a home run with Brock. He’s going to be very similar to a Nate Dick kind of player with his stature and his personality and the things he can do, running around and throwing it.”
Dick and Drew Korf are currently the top two quarterbacks on Rocky's depth chart.
Wilcox (5-9, 185) is the brother of Rocky defensive backs coach Paris Wilcox. Zaire Wilcox had 3,000 career all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns at Lecanto High School.
Hernandez (6-2, 285), Angeles (6-4, 310) and Williamson (6-4, 295) already have plenty of size as they look to transition into college offensive linemen.
Recruiting during a pandemic provided a unique set of challenges. Notably, players will have the option to retain a year of eligibility due to the chaos caused by COVID-19, which can make roster management a trickier proposition for coaches than it already is.
But Rocky is following a simple blueprint.
“We ask our guys. We’re open and honest,” Stutzriem said. “We’ve asked every senior, and we’ve had a few tell us that they’re going to graduate and move on, we’ve had a few tell us that they don’t know yet, and then we’ve had some tell us that they want to come back next fall.
“But we’re preparing like every kid is going to graduate and not come back, because if you don’t do that there’s a chance you might be in a boat where it’s too late to recruit.”
For the upcoming February signing period, Stutzriem said Rocky is targeting defensive linemen, in particular, as well as receivers, inside linebackers and offensive linemen.
