BILLINGS — When an upbringing of playing soccer no longer became enough to keep Rocky Mountain College's Jasper Djouma excited, a sudden love of football arrived at just the right time.

The only issue? Djouma, a teenager when he decided he wanted to trade the pitch for the gridiron, wasn't exactly in a football hotbed.

Well, maybe one kind of football.

Djouma was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and raised in the northwestern European nation for much of his life, where football (the no-hands-needed version) reigns supreme. Sure, there were the Amsterdam Admirals of now-defunct NFL Europe — led for much of their 12-year existence by former Battlin' Bears coach Bart Andrus — but like much of the continent, opportunities to advance skills in the sport were (and remain) few and far between.

But when Djouma saw the action American football provided, then got to try the sport out for himself when his then-school in the Netherlands hosted a flag football workshop, he got hooked instantly.

And no matter the opportunities (or lack thereof) that were around him, he made a choice then and there that he was going to make it work. No matter where it took him.

"There's quite a few people that love football over there (in the Netherlands)," Djouma said. "I was kind of done playing soccer and I was looking for a new sport to pursue, and honestly just fell in love with (American football) ... it became an obsession of mine and from that age, really, it was always my dream to come to the States and pursue a career over here."

Djouma's athletic awakening came at age 13, when that flag football workshop arrived nearby. By 14, he was playing with pads on and "getting to hit some people," he said, while eventually cracking into the Netherlands' national American football team setup.

By 17, he was flying away from home to be a part of the PRIDE American football academy at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College in Bristol, England, where he got to grow his game while finishing up his studies, something nearly all of his other Rocky teammates did in or near their American hometowns. After two years in the academy, he was ready to make the leap to the U.S. and have a crack at college football, but Djouma's initial recruiting process — mainly due to questions about the competition level he faced overseas and if his skills could translate — saw him have to go through some extra hoops.

Plus, he was leaving Europe for a brand-new continent and culture while trying to make the grade in a sport where countless great American players, let alone ones from the Netherlands, can't find a spot on a team. It took Djouma some time, even after a few years of preparation, to settle in after taking the leap.

"In the beginning, it was just I came out here by myself, so it was really just me having to do it on my own," Djouma said. "I have a great support system back home. My Mom, she supports me in everything I do, and then early on, some of my coaches in junior college and my teammates really helped me just to acclimate to American society. ... It was pretty challenging."

Djouma's first stop on his American road trip saw him land in 2019 at Sierra College in Rocklin, California, a suburb of the state capital of Sacramento. Playing at linebacker, he recorded 24 total tackles for the Wolverines that year, but from there, bumps in the path began to pop up.

Sierra's 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Djouma missed the entirety of the following year due to a ruptured Achilles. But after two seasons away, Djouma stormed back this past fall to suit up in all 11 of Sierra's games, tallying 25 total tackles along the way.

His JUCO eligibility now exhausted, Djouma caught Rocky's eye by way of defensive line coach Javon Washington, who had played JUCO football himself in the Sacramento area and knew the landscape there. Washington liked Djouma's potential on film and asked about his interest in coming to Montana, and after looking into the Bears' program some more, Djouma liked what he saw and heard.

"They got a winning culture here," Djouma said. "Coach (Chris) Stutz(riem) preaches it all the time: it's all about competing, it's all about getting better every single day, and that's what I'm all about. That's what really drew me to the program, a program that is hungry to win conference championships every year and a coach that is willing to invest time and energy into his players so they can be the best version of themselves."

Djouma will get his first chance to show Rocky fans what he's all about at 2 p.m. Saturday at Herb Klindt Field, when the Bears will kickoff their annual spring game. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Djouma (who will be a junior in the fall) was listed as a buck as part of the linebackers in the Bears' 2023 signing class released in February and will try to find some playing time in a defense that should be one of the top units in the Frontier Conference this fall.

But regardless of how much field time he sees, Djouma's expedition across the globe to play a game that's an afterthought to most back home has merely found its next destination. Some ties to home still remain — he still tries to watch mighty Dutch soccer club Ajax Amsterdam whenever he can, for instance — but five years into his American stay, he's fully in the deep end of its most popular sport now.

He's doing far more than just treading along, too.

"Coming over here, it's been nothing but help," Djouma said. "Everybody has been helpful, everybody wants to help me. Coach Stutz, like I said, he'll do anything for you, all you've got to do is ask. This is a great learning environment and a great environment to get better as a student-athlete, and that's why I love being here."