BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Wes Moeai was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft on Friday by the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The 6-foot-3 Moeai, who spent three seasons with the Battlin' Bears and worked out in front of pro scouts at Montana State's Pro Day in April, was a First Team All-Frontier Conference selection this past season after tallying 52 total tackles (seven for loss) with two sacks in 2022.

Moeai, who began his career at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Utah Tech, was the only player from the NAIA ranks to be selected in the draft. He will be placed on the Sea Dragons' roster alongside players who finished the 2023 season on their active and reserve lists, with Seattle holding exclusive rights to signing Moeai.

The eight-team XFL, purchased by a group led by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from WWE executive Vince McMahon in 2020, recently finished its return season to play last month. The league, revived in 2020 after originally folding after one season in 2001, was forced to cancel its second season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sea Dragons finished 7-3 last season and second in the North Division, earning a spot in the four-team playoffs. They were defeated by the DC Defenders in the Division Finals.