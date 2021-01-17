BILLINGS — Last March, the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears men’s ski team outraced the competition — and just in the nick of time ended up with lucky title No. 7.
The Bears claimed their seventh overall national alpine championship on March 12, 2020 at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York.
In claiming the title, the Rocky men defended their national giant slalom championship on March 11 and turned around the next day and skied to the slalom championship to clinch the overall crown at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships.
While the awards ceremony and banquet were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, RMC celebrated its championship by ordering pizza and the following day coach Jerry Wolf’s wife, Tara, prepared dinner for the team.
After his Bears’ claimed the overall national title, Wolf spoke over the telephone with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
“Unfortunately, we can’t hoot and holler, that’s kind of the celebration, but that’s the way it is,” Wolf said in that phone call. “There are a lot of sports that won’t happen. If this was a week later, nationals might not have happened. At this point, we are happy we are here. We are the national champions.”
Back in Montana, on March 13 the state basketball tournaments were being called off at the end of the day with the semifinalists being named co-state champions after it was confirmed four Montanans had tested positive for COVID-19. The tourneys were canceled when the novel virus that was taking the nation and world by storm was first officially observed in Montana.
With the ongoing pandemic, the USCSA announced in mid-November that the national championships had been canceled, “citing concerns from its membership regarding the safety of attendees and travel restrictions” in a press release.
The release did leave the door open for some events, saying, “the USCSA will focus on enabling the regular season and local competitions where conditions permit.”
As in other collegiate sports, there is also an eligibility waiver and student-athletes who compete this year will retain a year of eligibility the release noted.
“We’ll be champions still for another year. It could be worse,” Wolf, now in his 20th year guiding the Bears, told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday.
The Bears are currently training at Red Lodge Mountain and the team is planning on competing in some events this year, Wolf said.
Typically the Bears do compete in some International Ski Federation meets and RMC does plan on continuing to compete in the FIS races.
“We had a few skiers go to one in December and we are going to go to one in Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Jan. 19-24,” Wolf said.
Rocky’s first USCSA meet last season occurred Jan. 18-19, although the Bears had three previous FIS meets on their schedule in 2019-2020.
“It’s just a slow start because of COVID, trying to get races organized, and the weather,” Wolf said, noting the unseasonably warm temperatures.
Rocky is a member of the Grand Teton Conference. It won’t be a normal regular season of competition this year, and some Western teams are not competing because of COVID restrictions, but Wolf said there is an ongoing effort to schedule some meets.
He said some member institutions of the Grand Teton, Northwest and Rocky Mountain conferences may compete in combined meets.
“The schedule is super fluid,” he said. “We are still working on venues.”
There is also an effort to have a western finals this year, which would include schools from the Grand Teton, Northwest, and Rocky Mountain conferences, along with the northern and southern California regions. The proposed meet would most likely be in mid-March at a location to be announced.
Last year the Bears men’s and women’s ski race teams swept the regional overall, slalom and giant slalom titles at Bogus Basin (Idaho).
The seventh overall national title the men won adds to an impressive resume for the Bears; a program that has also captured overall titles in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“They are doing really well and we are super excited to get to do some racing here coming up next week,” Wolf, a Billings native, said of his men’s team. “That was a super young team. I’ve got everyone back.”
Rocky’s women placed third in the GS at the USCSA national meet last season and 15th in the slalom, which equated to seventh overall.
Wolf is also “super excited” for his women’s team this season and noted there are some promising newcomers on the roster.
