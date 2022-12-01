SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Lexi Langley had a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs as No. 15 College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) defeated Rocky Mountain College 27-25, 27-25, 27-25 in a pool play match at the NAIA national volleyball tourney on Thursday morning.
Rocky finished its season with a record of 21-16. On Tuesday in its first match in pool play, No. 2 Jamestown (North Dakota) also swept the Battlin' Bears. Rocky advanced to the final site of the national tourney with a 3-0 win over No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan in Marion, Indiana, in the opening round of the NAIA tourney on Nov. 19.
The College of Saint Mary improved to 21-8 with the victory.
Rocky earned its berth at nationals by winning the Frontier Conference tournament.
“This has been a great season,” RMC coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. “This team has worked so hard to get where we’re at and we have so much to be proud of. Thank you to our seniors for their hard work and the great seasons they had. This was a great experience for our younger players to see what it takes to get here and what it takes to win in the end, so I’m looking forward to their hard work in the off-season.”
Makenna Bushman led the Battlin' Bears with 13 kills. Blythe Sealey had 31 assists and Ayla Embry collected 27 digs.
