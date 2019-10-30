BILLINGS — Delaney Qualls, a guard for Rock River High School in Laramie, Wyoming has signed to play for the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team for the 2020-21 season.

The 5-3 Qualls has averaged 20.2 points a game her first three years of high school. She has made 104 3-pointers.

"After having her on campus this summer and fall, it was easy to see that she would fit right in with our players and overall culture," said Rocky head coach Wes Keller. "Delaney has had a very successful high school career and can play multiple guard spots on the perimeter."

Qualls earned all-conference and all-state honors last season. She was chosen as Wyoming's Class 1A Southeast player of the year.

