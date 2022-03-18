BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College track and field teams will host the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open Saturday at Lockwood High School.
All events of the meet will be held at the Lockwood track facilities, except the hammer throw.
The hammer throw will be held on the MSUB campus behind the softball fields at 9 a.m.
The other events start at Lockwood at noon, beginning with the women's javelin and men's pole vault. The women's 400 relay will start the track action at 2 p.m.
The other teams expected to compete at the outdoor meet are Dickinson State, Dawson Community College, Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western and the Montana State Northern men's team.
