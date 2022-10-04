BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club.
The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
However, Rocky did not complete the double as North Idaho got the better of the Bears in the men's team event, with the Cardinals finishing four strokes ahead of the host.
Zuleta's teammates followed her winning performance with some low scores of their own. Senior Claire Wright finished second with a 148, freshman Ella Torsleff seventh with a 160, freshmen Grace Metcalf and Breana Jensen tied for 10th with a 162 and freshman Tyla Potgieter 12th with a 163.
On the men's side, senior Nolan Burzminski finished second overall with a 207, senior Haydn Driver third with a 208, junior Leon Doedtmann fifth with a 212 and freshmen William Dexheimer, Aidan McDonagh and senior Daniel Sigurjonsson tied for seventh with a 213.
Rocky golf closes out its fall season with the three-day annual Mike Grob and Leslie Spalding Cups (for the men and women, respectively) against rival Montana State Billings starting Oct. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.